Foodshare President & CEO talks about tackling hunger during the pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s never a bad time to give. And right now, the pandemic is making it harder than ever for some families to put food on the table.

One Connecticut non-profit has fed thousands during this difficult time, and they need your help to keep things going.

The President and CEO of Foodshare, Jason Jakubowski, joined Good Morning Connecticut to talk more about Foodshare’s efforts throughout these past several months.

For more information on how to volunteer, donate, or receive food, go to foodshare.org.

