Formal NFL player praises nurse sister treating coronavirus patients in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– For years, one of former football player Dan Orlovsky’s biggest fans was his older sister Lauren.

From Shelton High School, to UConn, to the NFL, she was there cheering him on.

“Even to this day, if he needs something. I can’t believe where he is right now. He really is my hero and he knows that,” said Lauren Orlovsky.

That was back in 2004 and now the roles are reversed.

It’s Dan who is now cheering on his sister because Lauren is a leader in Connecticut’s fight against Covid-19.

Lauren is a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. Orlovsky and her team, Alana and Elda, are dealing with coronavirus patients who are one step away from the Intensive Care Unit. They constantly monitor respiratory status of patients and give them care.

Dan marvels at the work his sister is doing.

“These are one of these moments when hero and idol is refreshed in our memory of what that actually looks like. I think she falls in that group of nurse and doctor, and anyone who works in that field that is fighting this for us when they don’t necessarily have to. This situation has forced me, and I think a lot of people in our family and friends circle, to sit back and marvel and admire Lauren. That selflessness she put ahead. And kinda say you know what this is where I’m at, my passion. This is what I’m called to do,” said Dan.

Lauren says resources are being pushed to the max. They have to re-use N-95 masks and share face shields.

She says there are nights she cries but shows up every shift because she knows she’s been given a gift.