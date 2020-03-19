Hartford mayor announces 4 police officers test positive for coronavirus, prohibits gatherings of more than 10

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Thursday that four Hartford police officers have tested positive for coronavirus and that the city is prohibiting gatherings of more than ten people.

The four officers were on personal leave and had traveled to Spain, which was not on the CDC’s list of countries with a coronavirus advisory at the time of their trip.

When they returned to the U.S. on March 10, they were asked not to return to work for a fourteen day period.

A fifth officer, who was in contact off-duty with one of the officers prior to receiving the test results, is also at home and will be tested.

“We asked these officers not to return from work because we are taking every step to keep our officers healthy and safe. Along with other first responders, we are ready and committed to serving our community during this pandemic,” said Police Chief Jason Thody.

None of the officers appear to have severe symptoms and are self-isolated at their homes.

The Hartford Police Department has been deep cleaned, along with other city facilities, and the department is cleaning cars after every use. Officers are also implementing social distancing during everyday activities.

Mayor Bronin released the following statement on the officers:

“We are going to see many cases of coronavirus throughout our state and our community in the weeks ahead, but asking these officers not to return to work was the right decision, and may have significantly limited exposures over the past ten days inside the Hartford Police Department. This demonstrates why we are being so careful to impose tight restrictions, even when those restrictions exceed what is legally mandated or explicitly addressed in CDC guidelines. We need to do everything we can to keep first responders, healthcare professionals, others who provide essential services, and our community as a whole as healthy as possible. We wish these officers a quick recovery, and we’re grateful for their commitment to our city.” Mayor Luke Bronin

Bronin also announced that effective Friday, March 20, social and recreational gathering of more than ten people will be prohibited in Hartford.

This includes but is not limited to: community, civic, and sporting events; plays or live performances; as well as religious, spiritual, or worship gatherings.

Bronin released this statement on the ban:

“Coronavirus is here in our communities, and the confirmed positive cases are only the tip of the iceberg. Consistent with CDC guidance, we are issuing this emergency order to emphasize that everyone must minimize contact with others if we are going to be successful in slowing down the spread. We will use this emergency order to ask people to stop congregating in groups of more than ten, as we do everything possible to get the word out about the importance of social distancing. This is a significant step to take, but especially as the weather gets better, we need to do everything possible to discourage group gatherings.” Mayor Luke Bronin

This emergency order runs through April 30, but may be modified, extended, or terminated at any time.