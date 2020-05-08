Foxwoods announces ‘temporary layoffs’ to begin May 31

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — As the state’s casinos await word about which phase of the reopen plan they fall into, the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic hit even harder as Foxwoods announced what it’s calling temporary layoffs, set to begin at the end of May.

On Friday, the casino issued a statement that read, in part:

The deep effect that COVID-19 has had on Foxwoods Resort Casino, the nation and the world has been unimaginable. Although we took the immediate steps needed to preserve jobs and effectively position us for the future, ultimately, this pandemic has been cruel in many ways and we need to adapt and evolve based on the current environment. As we plan for a phased, incremental reopening of Foxwoods based on business levels, we have made the very difficult and painful decision to temporarily layoff a majority of our workforce without benefits beginning May 31st. Since our closure, the Mashantucket Pequot Gaming Enterprise has maintained health benefits in place for all employees. Although there is currently no confirmed reopening date, as the property prepares for the first phase, some team members will return based on which parts of the property we reopen. We moved swiftly to apply for financial aid to help with recovery and business efforts; however, received very limited financial support under the CARES Act. For affected team members, Foxwoods is forgiving all outstanding healthcare premiums and offering resources and guidance on securing new coverage. Foxwoods Resort Casino

That statement also includes Foxwoods’ plans for which parts of their facilities they plan to open first when they are allowed to begin reopening. Those sections of the resort are as follows:

The Grand Pequot and Great Cedar casino floors

The Grand Pequot Hotel

Limited food and beverage outlets

In a recent interview with News 8, Rodney Butler, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chair discussed the potential of beginning online gaming – something which has not yet happened but would allow for social distancing. Butler told News 8 that Foxwoods had been in discussions with Governor Lamont’s office regarding that possibility. However, Lamont is said to be against that possibility at this point.