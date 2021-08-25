Free COVID vaccine clinic happening at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Wednesday

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be a free walk-up COVID vaccine clinic at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., there will be a choice of getting Pfizer or the Johnson & Johson vaccine. From 3 p.m.-6 p.m., only Pfizer will be available.

Attendees will have a “Shot to Win” a $25 American Express card.

The event and parking are free. No appointments are needed.

Parents need to be present for children 12-18 getting the vaccine. Masks are required.