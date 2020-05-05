Free face mask giveaway for small businesses held in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In about two weeks, many Connecticut businesses will reopen, with some changes. Among those changes, many workers will probably have to wear masks.

The dilemma for many business owners is where to find all those masks. A giveaway Tuesday morning at the New Haven Regional Fire Training Academy was a good start for many small business owners.

“It’s important to help support our businesses and keep everyone safe, employees and customers,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

The city, the state and the Connecticut Business and Industry Association sponsored the event for folks like plumber Jake Ellison, who says it’s tough to buy masks these days.

“Oh, real hard,” Ellison said as he picked up a packet of masks. “We can’t find them nowhere, so I’m glad to see this.”

But New Haven’s Mayor says he wants to see more masks on the streets of the Elm City.

“People have to understand that it is compassionate to wear a mask,” Elicker explained. “A mask doesn’t necessarily protect you. It keeps your viruses from impacting other people. So when you see people out there not wearing masks, they’re not doing their responsibility to keep others safe.”

Those masks will be even more important as some of these small businesses start to open. The masks will help contain the virus and prevent a second wave of Covid-19.

“If we start to open up, and then all of a sudden we have to close up again, that’s going to have a longer-term impact,” Elicker said. “So we need to make sure we are supporting our businesses and making sure that they are careful in the way they open up and operate.”

Elicker reminds everyone that it does not have to be a surgical mask, certainly not an N-95 mask. It can be any kind of cloth covering that goes over your nose and mouth.