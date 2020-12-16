Frontline worker receives first vaccine at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport received their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

The vaccine will be administered to frontline workers at the hospital this week.

“This is unprecedented for this country and for our organization. Our front line has worked extremely hard over the past year and we view this as a first step towards getting St. Vincent’s and the country back to normal,” said Hartford HealthCare Fairfield Region President Vince DiBattista, after receiving the first delivery.

Miguel Vega, a registrar at Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, was the hospital’s first frontline worker to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Vega said, “the Hispanic community got hit hard with COVID. I wanted to be the first to get the vaccine. We want to be with our families again. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”