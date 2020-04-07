Funeral homes forced to adapt to new ways of serving grieving families during coronavirus outbreak

Conn. (WTNH) — Celebrating life after death isn’t easy and it’s just gotten harder. The COVID-19 pandemic has postponed funerals and limited guests who wish to say their final goodbyes. In this difficult time, the healing process has changed.

David MacDonald, the Vice President of the Funeral Directors Association, told News 8 this time in history is uncharted, and funeral homes across the state are “finding new ways to serve families.”

The days of guests lining up outside funeral homes to sign the guest book have come to a halt. MacDonald says, with the social distancing policies in place, they have been having “a lot more private, intimate family gatherings.”

Funerals are usually a time for hugging and physical comfort, but the extremely contagious COVID-19 is transmitted from person-to-person through touch (toughing a carrier or something a carrier recently touched) or inhaling droplets (being near a carrier when they cough or sneeze), so funeral homes have had to direct families to a different way of grieving.

Funeral homes across the state are creating new regulations to protect loved ones during their time of grief.

MacDonald explained, “Either live streaming or video taping or taking the opportunity to offer people a public service at a later date when this calms down or blows over.” He says funeral homes are even making burial arrangements over the phone or via Zoom or Skype.

This type of communication is less personal, but MacDonald says the goal is to keep people from contracting the virus.

“We haven’t had much push back from anyone,” he explained, “because they’re worried about the health and safety of their own family and friends and they don’t want to put anyone in harms way.”

For those who choose to hold small funerals with immediate family, funeral directors are keeping people six feet apart and asking that they wear masks and gloves and limit contact.

When the pandemic comes to an end, MacDonald says families and friends will reunite after being separated for weeks and even months at a time.

I think you’re going to have families be a lot more closer I mean there’s a lot of people who haven’t been able to visit their mother or father just for their own health and safety I think this will bring families and communities a little closer after this experience it has definitely affected everyone’s life. – David MacDonald, the Vice President of the Funeral Directors Association

10 years ago, celebrating life after death in this type of environment would not be possible, and for that, MacDonald says he is grateful.