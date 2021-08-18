Garth Brooks cancels next five upcoming tour dates, including Gillette Stadium show

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

(WTNH) – Garth Brooks has announced he has canceled his tour for the next five cities, which includes the show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

On Wednesday, it was announced that due to the new wave of COVID-19 cases spreading, the tour for Cincinnati, Charlotte, Boston, Baltimore, and Nashville has been canceled.

For ticket holders, no action is required. Ticketmaster will issue a full refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make-up date from the July rain out, and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” said Garth Brooks.

The Gillette Stadium show was scheduled for Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

News 8 was joined by Brooks last month during Good Morning Connecticut to talk about his first major concert in the Boston area in six years.