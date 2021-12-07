Get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot for free in travel hubs

Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant of concern designated by the World Health Organization, gets its name from a letter in the Greek alphabet. (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics are nothing new, but as hospitalizations rise and a new variant spreads across the globe, the strategy behind the clinics is shifting.

This week, Connecticut health officials announced plans to bring mobile vaccination clinics to transportation hubs.

Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks and Union Station in New Haven attract people from all over, and both are in the two counties with the highest COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“I think the more availability in more practical places, the more people will have the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Montana resident Katie Woods said.

“You gotta know the boosters and vaccinations are keeping you out of the hospital and keeping you out of the morgue,” Gov. Ned Lamont said at a news conference at Union Station Monday.

Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 80% and 500 people are hospitalized compared to 25 five months ago.

“I really wish people would get vaccinated both for themselves and for the safety of the public,” Woods said.

“I think the ease of getting vaccinated helps people make the decision to do it,” Pellerano said. “If it was hard to do less people would do it. Convenience is great.”

The delta variant is primarily behind the surge.

“The bottom line is the virus is among us, predominantly the delta variant still,” Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said. “This is resulting in hospitalizations in our state, where 70% to 80% of the people in the hospital are unvaccinated.

At Bradley International Airport, you can get boosted at the same place where you can get tested for COVID-19.

People interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 or their booster shot can go to Union Station on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

If you are planning to attend a pop-up clinic, plan to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card.