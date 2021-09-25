‘Getting your booster is so easy!’ Gov. Lamont gets booster shot at Durham Fair, encourages others to do the same

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont received the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot Saturday afternoon at the Durham Fair.

Governor Lamont tweeted pictures of him receiving the booster shot at the fair, encouraging those who are eligible to do the same. He also encouraged those who have not gotten their first COVID shot to “Come on down!”

Getting your booster is so easy! Same with your first shot.



I got my booster today at one of our best and biggest fairs, the Durham Fair! Come on down! pic.twitter.com/uBIMfJwTF0 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 25, 2021

Booster shots are now available for all those 65-years-old and older, those who have high-risk health conditions that put them at an increased risk of complications of COVID, and those with high-risk jobs.