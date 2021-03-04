GoHealth Urgent Care explains importance of communities of color getting COVID vaccine

(WTNH) — Getting the word out about the safety of the vaccines now on the market is a huge job in communities of color that are lagging with vaccination percentages.

Dr. Eric Walsh, Medical Director for Hartford HealthCare’s GoHealth Urgent Care, joined News 8 to discuss this topic further.

“The vaccine is safe. The science shows it’s safe. Great work has been done in nations like Israel, where they have vaccinated larger percentages of their population. And, we are not seeing any patterns of problems from this vaccine. The data itself is also reassuring, and most importantly, it is very effective,” Dr. Walsh said.

