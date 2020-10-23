Gov. Lamont allocates $1M of state’s COIVD relief fund to help foster parents amid pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has allocated $1 million from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, which utilizes federal CARES Act funding, to provide supplemental aid to foster parents.

More than 3,600 children in the state are being cared for by foster parents during the pandemic.

“Our foster parents do a fantastic job with children in state care,” Governor Lamont said in a news release. “During the pandemic, many foster parents faced additional responsibilities of caring for children, many of whom are receiving school services remotely and have been unable to access other supports. That clearly warranted an additional reimbursement in recognition of efforts that go beyond the rigorous demands we make of foster parents on a regular basis.”

Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) Commissioner, Vannessa Dorantes, said that foster and adoptive parents form the backbone of the child welfare system in Connecticut, adding that this money gives them the extra support they need.

“We ask so much of our foster families as they love, nurture and care for our children during such a critical time in their lives,” Dorantes said. “This support also extends to the connections foster parents make with the families of the children placed into their homes – leading towards quicker and successful reunification. During the last calendar year, over 782 children were successfully reunified with their parents. But during the pandemic, foster parents did even more – increased virtual visits with the children’s families, supporting remote learning, which could include children placed from multiple districts with varying schedules and bringing children into their home without knowing their health status. Foster families are heroes just like other essential workers we cannot do without.”

In September, DCF received $1.1 million in Adoption Incentive federal grant dollars for success in finalizing 663 adoptions for children from foster care.

Officials said that funding is being used for infrastructure, technology, consultants, training and other efforts leading to the recruitment of new foster and adoptive families, as well as addressing the barriers to permanency for children.