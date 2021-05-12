Gov. Lamont announces 12-15-year-olds in CT can receive Pfizer vaccine

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is available to 12 to 15-year-old residents in Connecticut.

The expansion of Connecticut’s vaccine program follows after the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to recommend the vaccine for this age group.

Parents can now sign their children up for an appointment or visit clinics that are accepting walk-up patients.

“The vaccine is safe, effective, and saving lives,” Governor Lamont said. “Expanding the vaccination program to this age group is going to be incredibly beneficial in terms of getting our schools back to normal and encouraging safe, summer enrichment activities.”

Individuals between the ages of 12 and 15 can be vaccinated at any clinic that is offering the vaccine, as long as they are accompanied by or have the consent of their parent or legal guardian, according to officials.

This is breaking news.