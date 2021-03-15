Gov. Lamont announces accelerated schedule to provide COVID-19 vaccines to CT residents 16 and older starting April 5

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has announced that he is accelerating the state’s age-based rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to proceed on a quicker schedule than originally planned.

The revised schedule tentatively plans for the COVID vaccine to expand to all adults over the age of 16 by April 5. This comes after the Biden administration announced that we should see a significant increase in supplies of all three vaccines over the next several weeks.



Individuals who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine include:

All individuals age 55 and older;

Healthcare personnel;

Medical first responders;

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities;

Residents and staff of select congregate settings; and

PreK-12 school staff and professional childcare providers.

Going forward, the rollout of the vaccine will proceed on the following schedule:

March 19: Scheduling opens to all individuals age 45 to 54

April 5 (tentative): Scheduling opens to all individuals age 16 to 44

The state will work with providers and the Department of Developmental Services to accelerate access for the most medically high-risk individuals under 45 during the month of April.

Lamont released the following statement on the schedule change:

“We have some of the best and most dedicated providers in Connecticut who have been working around-the-clock to create the infrastructure that will provide vaccines to as many residents as we can as quickly as possible. Based on our discussions with the federal government regarding vaccine allocation, we anticipate receiving more than 200,000 first doses per week by early April. This allotment, combined with our state’s strong execution over the past several weeks, allows Connecticut to significantly accelerate the schedule so that we can equitably and efficiently vaccinate as many residents as possible. It’s still going to take some time to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it and I urge patience to the greatest extent possible, but over these next several weeks I anticipate that we will have an opportunity to considerably increase the amount administered each day.”

To make an appointment and find the closest available clinic, go to ct.gov/covidvaccine. Those without access to the internet can call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.