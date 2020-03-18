Gov. Lamont announces additional closures to combat coronavirus

Video is from previous story on coronavirus closures

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has joined other governors in the Northeast to announce additional closures Wednesday to combat the coronavirus.

Lamont, along with the Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York and Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, announced that Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has joined their coalition to implement a regional approach to taking on Covid-19.

The four governors have decided to close indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys in their four states by 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

This is an expansion of the orders issued Monday which limits crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people.

The governors also announced earlier this week that restaurants and bars would move to take-out and delivery services only, as well temporary closures of movie theaters, gyms, and casinos.

“This is a fast moving and quickly evolving public health emergency, and making these kinds of important decisions as a region makes more sense than a patchwork approach. We will combat this virus by working together and remaining consistent across our borders and I’m proud to work with my fellow governors in this effort,” said Lamont.

Lamont will release more details on the closures Wednesday evening.