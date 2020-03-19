Gov. Lamont announces closure of salons, barber shops; postpones state’s primaries

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has announced the closure of all salons and barbershops in the state, as well as the postponement of Connecticut’s presidential primaries Thursday to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Lamont tweeted that he will issue an executive order that will direct all establishments like nail salons, barber shops and hair salons to close. He added that “these are difficult decisions that are all meant to put public health first.”

Later today, I will issue an executive order directing the closure of establishments like nail salons, barber shops, and hair salons. I will have more information later. These are difficult decisions that are all meant to put public health first. #COVID19 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 19, 2020

Some cities and towns in the state have already ordered the closures of salons in their areas.

Lamont also tweeted that “in coordination with other states and the Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority,” he has decided to move Connecticut’s presidential primary to June 2 instead of April 28.

In coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority, I have decided to move our presidential primary to June 2nd. I will provide more information later today. #COVID19 #2020Primaries — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 19, 2020

Earlier this week, Lamont ordered that all restaurants move to takeout and delivery only, as well as the closure of all movie theaters, gyms, casinos, indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, bowling alleys and amusement parks across the state.