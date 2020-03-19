1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Lamont announces closure of salons, barber shops across the state to combat coronavirus Six confirmed coronavirus cases in Bridgeport
Closings
There are currently 18 active closings. Click for more details.

Gov. Lamont announces closure of salons, barber shops; postpones state’s primaries

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has announced the closure of all salons and barbershops in the state, as well as the postponement of Connecticut’s presidential primaries Thursday to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Lamont tweeted that he will issue an executive order that will direct all establishments like nail salons, barber shops and hair salons to close. He added that “these are difficult decisions that are all meant to put public health first.”

Some cities and towns in the state have already ordered the closures of salons in their areas.

Related: List of events canceled or postpones, businesses closed in CT because of coronavirus

Lamont also tweeted that “in coordination with other states and the Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority,” he has decided to move Connecticut’s presidential primary to June 2 instead of April 28.

Earlier this week, Lamont ordered that all restaurants move to takeout and delivery only, as well as the closure of all movie theaters, gyms, casinos, indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, bowling alleys and amusement parks across the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss