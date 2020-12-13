Gov. Lamont announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan will start ASAP

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont said the state is planning to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

On Sunday, he said, after a lengthy discussion and research, the Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group’s Science Subcommittee submitted its recommendation to start the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan at the earliest opportunity.

Lamont accepted the subcommittee’s recommendations and is ordering the Connecticut Department of Public Health to make all necessary preparations for when the vaccine arrives, which could be as early as Monday.

It will then be distributed and allocated to healthcare institutions and long-term care facilities all over the state.

“This is a significant moment for our state and our country,” Governor Lamont said in a release. “Here in Connecticut, we are incredibly proud to be able to say that the Pfizer team in Groton helped to develop this first vaccine to fight the coronavirus which we know will help to get our communities back to normal. The EUA, combined with this recommendation from our Science Subcommittee, with some of the best scientific and analytical minds in our state, will provide light at the end of the tunnel for our state to emerge from the pandemic. I take these recommendations seriously, and I thank everyone involved with our advisory group for their hard work and dedication to this important cause.”

“We found that the process of developing, reviewing, and authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was rigorous, transparent, and scientifically sound,” the co-chairs of the Science Subcommittee – Jason Schwartz Ph.D. from Yale and David Banach, M.D., MPH from UConn – wrote in their recommendations to the governor. “The subcommittee has full confidence in the integrity of the FDA review and authorization process for this vaccine and the quality of the work performed by FDA scientists, reviewers, and advisory committee members.”

Officials said Connecticut placed its first order for 31,200 vaccines on Friday, Dec. 4.

Long-term care facilities across Connecticut have agreements with either Walgreens or CVS for vaccine administration, and distribution is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 21.