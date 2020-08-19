Gov. Lamont announces CT has completed more than one million Covid-19 tests

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has announced Wednesday that Connecticut has completed more than one million Covid-19 tests.

The governor says that over one million Covid-19 PCR-based diagnostics tests have been recorded in the state, which is a major accomplishment in helping the state remain one of the few in the nation that keeps the virus to low levels of transmission throughout the summer.

Governor Lamont says that the state has ensured that testing is accessible for all residents with coronavirus symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus. New targeting testing programs were also created to provide routine testing for those at greater risk of exposure.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that our agencies, state-contracted laboratories, and testing partners have done to ensure that we have a test available for everyone who needs one in our state. This is a significant milestone, but we have to continue these efforts and keep going. We’re committed to moving forward with initiatives that keep testing available in the state to protect our residents, maintain the progress of our safe reopening, and get children back to school. I want to thank our partners in both the public and private sectors that have made this milestone a reality.” Governor Lamont

Additionally, testing strategy focused on developing testing capacity at all in-state labs and maintaining rapid turnaround times even when the state was experiencing a spike in cases.

Governor Lamont has allocated at least $250 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to support the testing.

The governor urges that any resident who has symptoms of Covid-19 should be tested and anyone who lives in a densely populated area, or in congregate housing should be tested regularly, whether they have symptoms or not.