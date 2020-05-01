Gov. Lamont announces federal approval of crisis counseling funding

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved another portion of his ongoing request for disaster assistance on Friday. This is part of Connecticut’ s Major Disaster Declaration due to the coronavirus.

Friday’s approval includes funding for crisis counseling, which will help support mental health initiatives.

This funding is for a mental health program benefiting individuals who have been impacted by Covid-19.

“This pandemic is having an impact on nearly every segment of our society and daily lives, and that includes mental health services. Approval in this category of aid will mean a lot to so many people living in our state, and I appreciate FEMA’s approval. I also thank the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation who have been helping to advocate for this aid on our behalf,” said Lamont.

FEMA had previously approved Lamont’s request for public assistance by allowing impacted state agencies, municipalities, and tribal nations to be reimbursed by the federal government for 75 percent of the costs associated with their response and emergency protective measures.

Other requests under review by FEMA include disaster unemployment assistance, disaster case management, disaster legal services, child care assistance, and funeral assistance.