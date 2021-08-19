Gov. Lamont announces vaccine mandates with testing options for all state employees, K-12 teachers and staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Lamont announced vaccine mandates for all state employees on Thursday during his COVID-19 briefing.

For the first time since May, Lamont held a press briefing regarding the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

He announced new COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Long-term care employees and state employees in hospital facilities are required to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

On Thursday, Lamont announced that all state employees, excluding hospital facilities, K-12 teachers & staff, and early childhood staff will be required to get the vaccine or else will have to get tested weekly.