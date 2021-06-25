Gov. Lamont announcing campaign Friday aimed to encourage young adults to get COVID vaccine

(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is set to announce the launch of a promotional campaign to encourage young adults in Connecticut to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The governor’s announcement will take place at the new Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport Friday morning.

This comes just after the Board of Regents for High Education (BOR) voted to require students within Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) to get the vaccine in order to attend in-person classes this fall.

Students can request medical exemptions, and the BOR is working on the policy for non-medical exemptions.

Several private universities in Connecticut were the first to require the vaccine for their students, followed by the University of Connecticut.

The four-year schools within the CSCU are Central Connecticut State University, Southern Connecticut State University, Eastern Connecticut State University, Western Connecticut State University, and Charter Oak State College. Several community colleges across the state are also in the CSCU system.

There are three COVID-19 vaccines on the market in the U.S.: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.