Gov. Lamont appointed co-chair of National Governor’s Association’s pandemic task force

(WTNH) — The National Governor’s Association (NGA) has appointed Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont as co-chair of the organization’s Pandemic and Disaster Response Task Force.

In this position, Gov. Lamont, along with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, will work on issues involving the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), National Guard, cybersecurity, health care, and COVID-19 supply and demand of testing, vaccines, and PPE.

The NGA has created two other new task forces, in addition to Pandemic and Disaster Response, that will help bipartisan state and territorial efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic: Economic Recovery and Revitalizations and Community Renewal.

Gov. Lamont was appointed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who chairs the NGA.

Gov. Lamont said he is eager to work with federal partners to exchange ideas and best practices with other governors.