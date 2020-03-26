Gov. Lamont asks residents to self-monitor coronavirus symptoms due to limited supply of testing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New coronavirus numbers released by Governer Ned Lamont’s office on Thursday show the virus appears to be slowing down, but that’s not the case.

In a news conference, Lamont said an increase in positive cases is slightly down from previous days because health officials are testing less.

Fewer people are being tested because of a lack of personal protection — gloves, masks and gown — health officials wear during testing.

Lamont said tests would first be given to those with critical symptoms who are in the hospital and then to first responders.

Since testing will be limited, he is asking residents to self-monitor their symptoms.

Lamont is also urging New York residents coming to the state to self-quarantine for 14 days since they’re coming from a “hot zone.”

“I also want you to self diagnose in a serious way, and be self-quarantined,” he said. “Make sure you are 100% healthy after 14 days before you do a lot of circulating up here.”

He said he is asking the public to be honest and take the virus seriously. To that, he said people need to keep gathers to five people or less. For example, five people may take a walk together, but they need to practice social distancing.

“As the governor says, the best thing for you to do is social distancing and stay home when you can,” Keith Grant MSN, Hartford HealthCare. “I will tell you if you have symptoms, stay home and social distance.”

Those showing basic symptoms — cough, fever, stuffy nose or trouble breathing — are asked to stay home and self-quaratine. If conditions worsen, then it’s time to think about testing.