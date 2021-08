NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) will be encouraging high school athletes to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday at 2 p.m., Lamont and CIAC will be holding a news conference at Veterans Stadium in New Britain.

High school athletes are being encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to slow the spread of the virus.

News 8 will stream the event live at 2 p.m.