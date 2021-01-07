Two cases of new COVID variant confirmed in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has confirmed the first two cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in Connecticut.

It is the same COVID variant initially discovered in the UK.

The health of Connecticut residents remains our top priority, and our public health officials will continue to closely monitor these cases and any other developments with this contagious virus.



According to Lamont, the patients are two individuals between 15-25 who both reside in New Haven County. Both patients had traveled outside Connecticut – one to Ireland and the other to New York State – and developed symptoms of the virus within 3-4 days of their return.

Both persons were interviewed by contact tracers soon after they were diagnosed, and their close contacts were identified at that time.



They are in the process of being re-interviewed by pubic health officials in light of the identification of the UK variant.



One of the patients has completed their isolation period. The other patient is still self-isolating at their home and will remain in isolation until they are 10 days past the onset of symptoms, as well as symptom free.

As we said last week, given the speed of this new strand of the virus and its identification in several states throughout the country, we presumed it was already in our state and this info this morning confirms that fact.



The governor says that genetic sequencing of the virus has confirmed that the two cases are not related.