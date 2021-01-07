Two cases of new COVID variant confirmed in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has confirmed the first two cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in Connecticut.
It is the same COVID variant initially discovered in the UK.
According to Lamont, the patients are two individuals between 15-25 who both reside in New Haven County. Both patients had traveled outside Connecticut – one to Ireland and the other to New York State – and developed symptoms of the virus within 3-4 days of their return.
Since then, they both have been interviewed by contact tracers and their close contacts were identified.
One of the patients has completed their isolation period. The other patient is still self-isolating at their home and will remain in isolation until they are 10 days past the onset of symptoms, as well as symptom free.
The governor says that genetic sequencing of the virus has confirmed that the two cases are not related.