'Tommy Boy' actor Brian Dennehy dies at 81
Gov. Lamont considers executive order on wearing masks in public

by: Noelle Gardner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont is considering an executive order that would determine “when and where” people in Connecticut should wear masks in public.

New Haven and Hamden already are requiring shoppers to do just that. It’s all part of an effort to contain the coronavirus spread.

Lamont is expected to to issue new guidelines in an executive order either late Friday afternoon or Saturday.

Mayor Justin Elicker signed an emergency order requiring the use of face-coverings in public for the city of New Haven. That starts Friday.

This means that residents would have to have their face covered in places like grocery stores, restaurants, hotels, gas stations, and pharmacies.

Elicker says residents do not need to wear medical-grade N95 masks; a scarf or a cloth mask made at home is fine.

“I can have the virus without having symptoms and you’re going by me without a mask, or the person can be sick and spreading it. This is our new normal,” said Carmen Cologne, New Haven.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng made a similar announcement. Starting Friday, all members of the public and employers in Hamden must use a face covering.

