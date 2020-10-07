Gov. Lamont: COVID-19 positivity rate in CT is at 0.7%, not 1.5%

Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, Governor Lamont sent an update via Twitter correcting the previous day’s coronavirus statistics in the state of Connecticut.
In the original report, the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted day-over-day was posted as 8,200. However, the actual number of tests was 17,714 according to the governor.
“This means positivity rate yesterday was 0.7% and not 1.5% as initially reported,” Gov. Lamont explains.
The corrected data can be viewed at ct.gov/coronavirus
Phase 3 of Connecticut’s reopening plan is still slated to begin this Thursday, Oct. 8. Phase 3 means, among other things, an increase from 50% to 75% capacity indoors for restaurants and personal services.
Right now, Hartford County is seeing the highest number of hospitalizations followed by New London, New Haven, and Fairfield Counties.