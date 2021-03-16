Gov. Lamont, CT Ed. Acting Commissioner visit Windsor Locks HS to discuss access to in-person learning

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Exactly one year after schools across Connecticut were forced to close their doors, Governor Ned Lamont paid a visit to one of school systems that has been open for much of that time to talk about how they did it and where to go from here.

Over 460 teachers and educators got their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine last week. They say it feels like a huge weight lifted off their shoulders after a long and challenging year.

In class, from shields on desks to face coverings and cleaning, March 2020 to March 2021 looks a lot different inside these halls.

“This is a year to ride the wave. If there ever was a year to ride the wave, we’ve certainly demonstrated that here in Windsor Locks,” said Windsor Locks Schools Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst.

When schools closed last year, a committee stakeholders at Windsor Locks High began planning for reopening as the pandemic swept across the globe. And if there’s a formula. Teachers say:

“Flexibility in the school system. One model doesn’t work. You can’t compare one school system to another. You can’t compare elementary to a HS.”

Governor Ned Lamont and his new education commissioner, Charlene Russell Tucker, toured the home of the Raiders where learning has been in-person for most of the year. They still have some remote learners with more and more transitioning each day.

“You know the impact of social isolation, you can see how excited they are that they’re here in a learning space together,” said Tucker.

The visit comes one year after Lamont ordered schools to shut down. Leaders at this school say they couldn’t have stayed open without financial help and state efforts like ensuring students had chromebooks.

“Every day more students are coming back for which I’m so appreciative,” said Lamont.

The governor challenged educators there to come up with ideas to keep learning going over the summer to make sure they are ready for next fall. He says federal stimulus dollars will help with that.