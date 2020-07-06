Gov. Lamont pauses Phase 3 reopening, says he’s ‘erring on the side of caution’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has delayed Phase 3 of the state’s reopening.

The announcement came during a news conference on Monday.

He said he was “erring on the side of caution,” citing increasing infection rates in other states.

BREAKING: Gov Lamont announces pause of Phase 3 reopening, citing increasing infection rates in other states @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) July 6, 2020

“We never opened up our bars, and now, slowly, they’re [other states] going back and closing down their bars,” Lamont said. “As Governor Greg Abbott said, ‘I regret having opened the bars at all because they are so conducive to the infection.’ I think that was a good thing we did.”

Adding to the spikes other states are seeing is when people return from states with high infection rates like Florida.

Lamont teamed up with the other tri-state governors to invoke a regional travel advisory, which requires people traveling from high-risk areas to self-quarantine for 14 days.

It is unclear when Phase 3 will happen.

RELATED: CT coronavirus hospitalizations drop to double digits, deaths up to 4,338

Recently, Lamont had debated whether or not to include bars in the next phase but said on Friday that they need “to take a pause right now.”

He said the change came after seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in states where bars reopened earlier and had to close.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.