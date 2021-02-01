Gov. Lamont easing COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, businesses, places of worship

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday he is easing some COVID-19 safety restrictions on businesses, restaurants, and places of worship. He points to the high vaccination rate and decrease in infection rates in allowing him to feel comfortable making the change.

For places of worship, the governor is keeping the 50% capacity limit, but pulling back on the cap. He adds that social distancing and mask wearing will still be required.

For restaurants and local businesses, the curfew for indoor dining has been extended to 11 p.m. The other social distancing requirements will remain in place.

In a statement Monday, the CT Restaurant Association said of the decision to extend the curfew,

“We appreciate that the Governor and his team continue to work with our industry with a focus on reopening Connecticut’s economy. This is another step in that direction, and the extra hour will be a benefit to restaurants across the state. At the same time, it’s important that we take further steps in the weeks ahead, including fully lifting this curfew just as neighboring Massachusetts and Rhode Island have done. Connecticut can continue to be a leader in fighting COVID while also being mindful of our economic recovery.”