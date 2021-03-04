Gov. Lamont expected to make announcement about easing some COVID-19 restrictions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/ WTNH) — Connecticut is expected to ease some of its coronavirus-related restrictions as infections and hospitalizations are declining and vaccinations continue.

Gov. Ned Lamont says he’ll be releasing details of the rollbacks Thursday afternoon, but it won’t be a major lifting of COVID-19 rules like Texas and some other states have announced recently.

Lamont hinted at this on Monday saying Connecticut’s COVID numbers have been moving the right direction. However, many medical experts, including the head of the CDC are strongly advising states against easing COVID restrictions.

The governor appeared at a news conference at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford where officials announced a special vaccination clinic that is expected to inoculate 1,500 Hartford school employees Thursday and Friday.