Gov. Lamont expresses concern over rise in COVID-19 cases among teens

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Be a little more careful is the message Governor Ned Lamont has for young people as the number of COVID-19 cases among teens in Connecticut continues to rise.

The governor and the department of public health commissioner are both concerned by the recent coronavirus outbreak among teens.

New numbers show cases among 18 to 29 year-olds have spiked in recent weeks. The DPH believes the increase could be due in part to young adults traveling to hotspot states to play sports and then coming back to Connecticut.

The travel advisory, which has recently been expanded, requires anyone who travels to states on the travel advisory list to self-quarantine for 14 days or face a $1,000 penalty. And the increase is also due to people going out and socializing, not wearing masks or social distancing.

Health officials want to remind people that 40 percent ofnCOVID-19 cases can be asymptomatic, meaning you may not feel sick at all, but can spread the virus to someone else who may fall ill.