Gov. Lamont extends closures, distancing to May 20, signs order to assist renters

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont is urging Connecticut residents to remain vigilant heading into the Easter holiday weekend.

There continues to be encouraging signs about how Connecticut is moving towards trying to ‘flatten the curve.’ But, Governor Lamont says winning the war on coronavirus is far from over.

There are nearly 9,800 cases in Connecticut with 1,000 new cases reported Thursday. 380 people have died and over 1,400 are hospitalized.

However, the rate of hospitalizations has slowed over the past few days, which is an important metric.

On Friday, the governor praised the people of Connecticut for coming together during this difficult time.

He also announced that he will sign an executive order extending the deadlines for all of the previously enacted closures, distancing, and safety measures until at least May 20.

While data is starting to show a flattening of the curve, we're not out of the woods. Returning to normal too soon will have too many negative consequences.



I will continue to consult with medical experts every day and do our best to protect the health and safety of Connecticut. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 10, 2020

The executive order is also directed at renters. Lamont says that there will be no evictions before July 1 unless there is a dangerous situation at hand. Additionally, if you gave your landlord a security deposit that can be applied to rent.

Landlords were given relief in previous executive orders if tenants cannot pay.

The Department of Social Services is working to get aid to about one million people in the state, including those who need insurance.

