Gov. Lamont extends CT’s State of Emergency for COVID-19 pandemic until April 20

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont is extending Connecticut’s State of Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic to April 20, 2021.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday that he signed the declaration, and said that this extension applies to both the civil preparedness emergency and public health emergency.

Lamont originally declared the emergencies on March 10, 2020 in order for the state to adequately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. It was set to expire on September 9, 2020, but was then renewed in the late summer and given a new expiration date of February 9, 2021.

The governor released the following statement on the extension:

“The people of Connecticut are to be commended for their actions to prevent the further spread of this virus, and I truly believe that the steps they’ve taken have made an impact. That said, the virus is not going to suddenly end on February 9, and to eliminate all of these preventative measures on that day would be irresponsible and in many cases life threatening. Our administration remains committed to working in collaboration with the legislature on these emergency orders as we’ve done throughout this pandemic so that we can provide the best protocols needed to protect the residents of our state.” Governor Ned Lamont

With the recent development of several vaccines, officials hope that the pandemic will soon be under control. Yet the virus currently continues to rapidly spread so emergency measures are still needed to mitigate the impact.