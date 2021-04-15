Gov. Lamont: Growing number of younger, unvaccinated groups being hospitalized due to COVID-19 concerns

(WTNH) — It’s important to take a closer look at just who is being hospitalized with COVID-19 right now. On Thursday’s COVID briefing, Governor Lamont said it’s not the older people they are seeing, but the younger crowd and those who are not vaccinated.

Governor Lamont said if you are still uncertain about the vaccine, the numbers don’t lie.

“We can show you town by town that the correlation between vaccination and infections is direct,” Gov. Lamont said during the conference. “We can show you in terms of hospitalizations, those that are older are not being hospitalized at this point. It’s younger people there.”

Something else that supports that claim – the governor relayed that 87 percent of those 65 and older have been vaccinated.

In the 16-44 age group, 34 percent have been vaccinated. Although the governor was quick to point out, it’s only been available to them for a couple of weeks now.