Gov. Lamont having CEOs of hospital systems across the state work together during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced that he’s brought CEOs together from the three major hospital organizations in Connecticut to work together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials from Yale New Haven Hospital, Hartford HealthCare and Nuvance Health will work in conjunction to make one hospital across the state and open up field hospitals.

Agents with Federal Emergency Management Agency and Army Corps of Engineers will help set up the facilities. The first of which will be at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury. It will have 250 beds.

“We are looking at taking some of these college campuses, like gymnasiums and perhaps dorm rooms, and using them for recovering patients in some instances,” said Jeffrey Flaks, CEO Hartford HealthCare. “Patients who are stepping down with levels of care, who can be transitioned out of more intensive care units.”

RELATED: Field hospitals, first-responders housing now offered at CT universities, public entertainment venues

Lamont said they are also working to make sure they have enough PPE — the personal protection gear first responders use.

Hospitals go through about 20,000 sets a day. So, if crews receive 100,000 or 200,000 sets, they’re not going to last very long, so Lamont said they need to increase the supply and get ventilators as well.

“At the Yale New Haven Health System we probably have 10 days to two weeks supply based on a usage rate that we have currently,” said Marna Borgstrom, CEO Yale New Haven Health.

Lamont said the virus moves lightning fast, and Connecticut has to move more quickly to get ahead of it, which is why they’re opening up the field hospital.

Officials hope they don’t have to use it, but said it would be put to use if hospitals are overflowing with patients.

