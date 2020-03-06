1  of  2
Breaking News
NY Governor confirms 33 total cases of Coronavirus in New York State Personnel file of trooper who shot, killed 19-year-old shows no disciplinary history
Live Now
Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will make an announcement regarding gender parity in Connecticut’s business community

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

Gov. Lamont, health experts calm coronavirus fears with insight into state’s preparedness

Coronavirus

by: Kent Pierce

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– State officials and health experts are trying to calm fears over the coronavirus. The governor met with some of them at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford Friday morning. Their message was Connecticut is prepared.

The experts are all saying it is a question of when and not if…so when the coronavirus makes it to Connecticut, what will the state do? We got some insight into that Friday morning.

One issue is testing. All testing had to go through the CDC in Atlanta at first. Now the state lab, some private labs, and several hospitals in Connecticut are getting certified to do their own testing. The state is getting more test kits from the federal government.

Related: Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

One top state official says we are days away from vastly increasing the testing capability. Once people start testing positive, the goal is to keep hospitals from turning into hot zones. So people who think they may have been exposed would then go to triage centers for testing and preliminary treatment, and those will not be inside hospitals

“A place where people with fever and a cough and shortness of breath can go to to be screened an evaluated, and also isolated from everyone else while they are being assessed,” said Dr. John Rodis, president, Saint Francis Hospital.

The experts say they have trained for pandemics. They have all the supplies they need to deal with a pandemic. We have faced crises like this as recently as the Ebola scare a few years ago.

Simple precautions like not shaking hands, not touching your face, and frequently washing your hands will go a long way towards keeping people healthy.

When he was asked about canceling large public gatherings like St. Patrick’s Day parades, Governor Lamont simply said that he will definitely be marching in those parades.

WEB EXTRA: Coronavirus emergency preparedness meeting in Bridgeport

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Lamont preparing state for potential coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamont preparing state for potential coronavirus outbreak"

Coronavirus emergency preparedness meeting in Bridgeport

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus emergency preparedness meeting in Bridgeport"

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority offering free mammograms Friday and this weekend

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority offering free mammograms Friday and this weekend"

Hartford Healthcare announces new partnership with Israel Innovation Authority

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Healthcare announces new partnership with Israel Innovation Authority"

US Senator Murphy to hold roundtable on costs of prescription drugs

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "US Senator Murphy to hold roundtable on costs of prescription drugs"

Women and Girls Day in Hartford to kick off with leadership panel, career fair and more

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Women and Girls Day in Hartford to kick off with leadership panel, career fair and more"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss