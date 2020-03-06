Gov. Lamont, health experts calm coronavirus fears with insight into state’s preparedness

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– State officials and health experts are trying to calm fears over the coronavirus. The governor met with some of them at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford Friday morning. Their message was Connecticut is prepared.

The experts are all saying it is a question of when and not if…so when the coronavirus makes it to Connecticut, what will the state do? We got some insight into that Friday morning.

One issue is testing. All testing had to go through the CDC in Atlanta at first. Now the state lab, some private labs, and several hospitals in Connecticut are getting certified to do their own testing. The state is getting more test kits from the federal government.

Related: Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

One top state official says we are days away from vastly increasing the testing capability. Once people start testing positive, the goal is to keep hospitals from turning into hot zones. So people who think they may have been exposed would then go to triage centers for testing and preliminary treatment, and those will not be inside hospitals

“A place where people with fever and a cough and shortness of breath can go to to be screened an evaluated, and also isolated from everyone else while they are being assessed,” said Dr. John Rodis, president, Saint Francis Hospital.

The experts say they have trained for pandemics. They have all the supplies they need to deal with a pandemic. We have faced crises like this as recently as the Ebola scare a few years ago.

Simple precautions like not shaking hands, not touching your face, and frequently washing your hands will go a long way towards keeping people healthy.

When he was asked about canceling large public gatherings like St. Patrick’s Day parades, Governor Lamont simply said that he will definitely be marching in those parades.

WEB EXTRA: Coronavirus emergency preparedness meeting in Bridgeport