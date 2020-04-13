Gov. Lamont joins governors from surrounding states to discuss coordination of reopening

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont joined other governors in the region to discuss coordination of reopening after coronavirus winds down.

Lamont was on a conference call with Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, Governor John Carney of Delaware, and Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island.

During the call, Governor Cuomo said there is a “different strategy among states.” That is because it’s a “different situation in rural and urban counties.”

Governor Murphy said that “an economic recovery only happens with a complete health recovery” in that order. He added that “getting it right, timing, infrastructure…seems to be an incredibly smart way to go.”

Governor Lamont said “we are going to be thoughtful about how we get this opened as well.” He added there are hundreds of thousands of people on the “COVID corridor” of I-95.

Lamont also added that the state is launching a task force on plans for reopening the state in coordination with surrounding states.

Governor Wolf said “we have to restore hope as well.”

Governor Carney asked “as we get on the other side of the peak, how do we open things safely?” He said to “get the patients healthy first.. then the economy.”

Governor Raimondo said that she’s “confident sharing ideas will allow us to get this right for the people of our region.”