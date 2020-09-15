Gov. Lamont lifts 14-day quarantine for those flying from high-risk areas if they have negative COVID test

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, the governor loosened travel restrictions for those coming into Bradley International Airport.

Travelers no longer have to quarantine if they’re coming in from a high-risk state if they have a negative test.

Bradley, like other airports, is seeing less traffic since the pandemic. As a matter of fact, the numbers are down about 80% across the board. Officials are hoping the may bring the airport back on course.

“Now everyone is able to get back to work and continue to provide for their families, and they don’t have to pay a penalty to travel to see family or a loved one who may be sick,” said Kaylee Waters, of New London.

“If people took the test, once they deplaned, they would still have to quarantine until they got the test results, but the lab we are talking to has said they can get the results to us in 24 to 48 hours,” said CEO Kevin Dillon, Connecticut Airport Authority.

Some people said the 14-day quarantine was a good idea, and they’re not happy it has been taken away because they are not sure how safe it is to fly.

“They say the stuff can still be festering and that the test may not be accurate, and that I could be tested yesterday and be negative and today I could be tested and be positive,” Kevin Moore, of Branford, said.

“The ventilation systems on the aircraft, it’s probably better air that you’re breathing in the supermarket that you’re going to,” Dillon said. “So, it really does come down to the travel advisory.”

He believes it may help travel and spur carriers to add more flights.

“Take Southwest, for example, they have removed all of their point-to-point service, and right now, for the month of September, they are only providing service through Baltimore or Chicago,” said Dillion.

Airports are a quasi-public entity, meaning they don’t receive public tax dollars and have to stand on their own two feet. They have to make money on their own, and they’re not doing that right now, so hopefully, this will spread a better financial future on the next quarter.

Currently, 35 states are on the travel advisory list, but state officials said that may soon change.