Gov. Lamont, New Haven mayor tour new rapid coronavirus testing facility

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — Both Governor Ned Lamont and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker visited the newly established rapid coronavirus testing facility on Long Wharf in New Haven Saturday afternoon.

The state has partnered up with CVS to quickly get the new Abbott ID test in Connecticut. It’s the first rapid testing center in the state and Connecticut joins Rhode Island, Georgia, and Massachusetts in offering the test to residents.

The new Abbott ID tests can provide results in just 30 minutes and can take at least 750 and up to 1,000 coronavirus tests daily. The testing site first opened on Friday, and officials say over 600 tests were conducted that day.

“I hope this is the first of others we have around the state of Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “Able to get the testing results in less than 15 minutes is how we’re gonna lick this virus. And that is how we’re slowly going to get Connecticut back to work by knowing it’s safe for you to be able to get back to work.”

“Testing is so critical towards beating the virus. The reason for that is if we don’t know in the future where the virus will have additional outbreaks, we don’t know what’s going on, we can’t respond to it adequately,” Mayor Elicker said.

The testing site is set up at 60 Sergeant Drive on Long Wharf, the former Gateway Community College campus. An appointment must be made before going to the testing facility. To make an appointment, visit the CVS website. The tests are free of charge.