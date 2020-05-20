Gov. Lamont OKs cocktails to-go on takeout, delivery orders during pandemic

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Connecticut residents can now order mixed alcoholic drinks when ordering takeout or delivery.

When Governor Ned Lamont first shut down restaurants, he only allowed the sales of factory-sealed bottles. However, after a petition by Chef John Brennan, the rule has changed.

Brennan, who owns Olives and Oil, petitioned the state to permit restaurants to make and sell to-go cocktails with takeout orders.

That was nearly three weeks ago. Lamont has since signed an Executive Order allowing those sales to occur.

Brennan said his place is known for its craft cocktails, so taking away the ability to sell liquor they already had on their shelves was a big blow to business.

“You know our sales are 50% alcohol, so taking that away from us is like taking away over 50% of our sales because there’s no way we’re going to recoup that with food only.”

He said the change is a huge help since outdoor seating is not really an option in their New Haven location.

“The opportunity for restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go is a valuable economic lifeline for businesses struggling to cope with the financial hardships brought about by COVID-19,” said Jay Hibbard, DISCUS vice president of state government relations. “We are grateful Governor Lamont clarified that the sale of mixed beverages to-go is permitted and thank him for his continued support of the hospitality industry.”