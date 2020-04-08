Gov. Lamont orders all flags statewide at half-staff to honor those who died during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is directing all United States and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff statewide in recognition and mourning of all those who have lost their lives and been affected by COVID-19.

Flags should be lowered immediately and will in that position throughout the remainder of the pandemic.

Since no flags should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“This global pandemic is impacting the lives of so many families, friends, and loved ones in Connecticut, and we mourn for those who have been impacted,” Governor Lamont said. “This is an incredibly trying time and a tragic period in our state’s history. I continue to urge every resident of Connecticut to stay home and practice social distancing as much as possible, because not only may your life depend on it, but it could also impact the lives of others.”

“My family and I are thinking of every person who has lost someone during this pandemic, especially as we begin to approach Easter, Passover, and Ramadan,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “It is truly heartbreaking to know that so many Connecticut communities will be in mourning during this holy season. Our prayers and sympathies are with them in this very difficult time.”