Gov. Lamont orders hotels, motels and Airbnbs to house healthcare workers, homeless during coronavirus pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont signed another executive order the will prohibit non-essential lodging.
The order states all hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts and short-term residential rentals (including those arranged through online hosting platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo) are prohibited from renting to customers for leisure or vacation purposes.
Instead, those facilities must lodge the following:
- Health care workers, first responders, and other essential workers.
- Workers engaged in transporting critical materials to hospitals.
- Vulnerable populations, including those who are homeless.
- Connecticut residents who need a place to self-quarantine away from family or roommates.
- Those receiving long-term care or specialized medical treatment.
- Connecticut residents in need of housing as a result of property damage, such as a fire.
- Persons unable to return home because of constraints on travel.
- Persons engaged in providing or servicing lodging.