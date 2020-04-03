Gov. Lamont orders hotels, motels and Airbnbs to house healthcare workers, homeless during coronavirus pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont signed another executive order the will prohibit non-essential lodging.

The order states all hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts and short-term residential rentals (including those arranged through online hosting platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo) are prohibited from renting to customers for leisure or vacation purposes.

Instead, those facilities must lodge the following: