Gov. Lamont praises Biden for goal to get all adults access to COVID vaccine by May; says it’s a ‘bold’ move the nation needs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he wants all adults to be eligible for the COVID vaccine by May 1.

After the announcement, Governor Ned Lamont released a statement saying in part:

“Achieving universal access to vaccines for all adults by May is a bold, aggressive goal coming from President Biden, and this is the kind of leadership that is necessary to get our state and our country back to normal.”

Achieving universal access to vaccines for all adults by May is a bold, aggressive goal coming from President Biden, and this is the kind of leadership that is necessary to get our state and our country back to normal.@POTUS @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/5giKwrHidy — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 12, 2021

According to Connecticut’s current plan, On May 3, all residents over the age of 16 would have access to getting vaccinated.

Lamont said he accepts the president’s challenge, saying, “I echo the President’s call for each of us to get our vaccine as soon as we’re eligible.”

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz chimed in, also supporting the drive for people to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

“If there’s one thing we do great as a country and a state, it’s overcoming daunting hardships and challenges,” she said in a tweet. “It’s been tough, but together, we can get this pandemic behind us. Let’s meet the moment, Connecticut. Get vaccinated as soon as you can and continue to wear a mask.”