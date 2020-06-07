Gov. Lamont releases guidance for phase two reopening of state

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two days after a Twitter announcement stating an earlier move of Connecticut’s next phase for reopening, Gov. Lamont released new guidance for a select few business sectors as part of phase two Sunday morning.

To avoid having Phase 2 of Connecticut's reopening efforts take effect during a busy Father's Day weekend, we're going to move it up a few days earlier to June 17.



We'll release additional safety guidance for businesses that fall under Phase 2 in the next couple of days. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 5, 2020

Phase two was originally slated to take place June 20, but will instead take effect three-days earlier, Wednesday, June 17.

Notable changes in phase two will include indoor dining, outdoor events, and personal services such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, among a few others.

Phase 2 includes:



🎪Amusement parks

🏨Hotels

🍽Indoor dining

🎨Indoor museums, zoos, aquariums

📽️Indoor recreation (bowling, movie theaters, etc)

📔Libraries

🌇Outdoor events

💅Personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc)

🏋️‍♂️Sports & fitness (gyms, fitness centers, pools) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 7, 2020

The move to reopen on June 17 significantly marks what many in the Connecticut restaurant industry have urged Gov. Lamont to do in regards to allowing for indoor dining by June 10.

On June 4, Gov. Lamont openly rejected those petitions during a news briefing.

With the permissible reopening of business sectors listed in phase two, Gov. Lamont reiterated that the choice to reopen is with individual business owners, and is not a requirement.

However, businesses that choose to reopen under phase two are required to self-certify before opening, which will be made available June 8 through the state’s self-certification website here.

Protocols listed in the complete phase two documents were developed by Gov. Lamont, members of his administration, and the Department of Economic and Community Development, in consultation with legislators and recommendations made by the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, consisting of several of the state’s leading medical experts and representatives of business and industry groups.

To view the complete documents for phase two, visit the Sector Rule for Reopen portal on CT.gov here.

Phase two reopenings will include: