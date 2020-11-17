Gov. Lamont releases guidelines for college students coming home for the holidays

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has released guidelines for college students coming home for the holidays.

Students are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before or after coming home — away from high-risk family members.

Those flying have to get tested before leaving school and after arriving home.

Lamont acknowledged that many students would be traveling by car, making it hard to enforce the rules, but said they need to use the honor system.

“We can’t enforce this, I’m going to have to depend upon your good judgment to make sure, your parents’ good judgement, your family’s good judgement that you follow the protocol, that you follow the quarantine, that you follow the testing,” Lamont said. “It’s important…”

College-aged kids have been asked to refrain from attending parties or reunions while at home.

Lamont limited indoor gatherings to 10 people when the state rolled back to Phase 2.1.

More recommendations for celebrating the holidays safely can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.