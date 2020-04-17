Gov. Lamont requiring people in public places to wear face masks

Breaking News
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont signed an Executive Order that requires people to wear face maks while in public.

It states people must wear cloth face coverings or higher level of protection while in public places if they cannot maintain proper social distancing. 

The order goes into effect on Monday, April 21 at 8 p.m. Child under the age of 2 should not wear a mask. 

“Nothing in this order shall require the use of a mask or cloth face covering by anyone for whom doing so would be contrary to his or her health or safety because of a medical condition, anyone under the age of 2 years, or by an older child if the parent, guardian or person responsible for the child is unable to place the mask safely on the child’s face,” the order read. “If a person declines to wear a mask or face covering because of a medical condition as described above, such person shall not be required to produce medical documentation verifying the stated condition.

“In addition, individuals shall use a mask or cloth face covering when using the services of any taxi, car, livery, ride-sharing or similar service or means of mass public transit, or while within any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area,” the order read.

