Gov. Lamont says 14-day quarantine for visitors coming from high-infection states could be possible

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the early stages of the pandemic, New York was hit harder than anywhere in the country. To this day, the state of Florida has a 14-day quarantine directive to New Yorkers and others traveling from the northeast.

Now, Florida, along with Texas and Arizona, has seen a spike in COVID-related positive tests.

At the same time, Connecticut, like New York has seen the essential numbers related to the coronavirus trending in the right direction. As a result, Governor Ned Lamont is considering a 14-day isolation period for those people traveling to Connecticut from the sunshine state.

“You’ve got states with a positivity rate of 10, 15%,” Lamont said. “We are talking about a regional quarantine. If these folks want to come to the New York metropolitan area, the Boston metropolitan area, perhaps they should show that they’ve been tested in the very recent past or they should quarantine.”

Florida isn’t the only state experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Therefore, the 14-day quarantine being considered by the governor could include other states seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“I would just also say that it’s not just a focus on Florida,” said Connecticut Chief of Staff Paul Mounds. “Let’s just understand that. We are seeing the infection rate as the governor showed on that map that is red in various places all across our country, and we want to make sure our infection rate stays down.”

The latest coronavirus numbers in Connecticut show a slight increase in cases, as 27 more people have tested positive. COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked in the state at nearly 2,000. As of Monday, June 22, Connecticut has only 140.

Lamont used his daily briefing to remind people of a familiar and important message: social distance.

“We did a video this past weekend reminding people that the Apple stores in Florida, Texas and Arizona are closing down while they are opening up in Connecticut, and they’re opening up in part because people are taking the distancing seriously,” Lamont said. “They’re washing their hands on a regular basis; they’re following the guidelines.”