Gov. Lamont says certain businesses can reopen on May 20 if coronavirus numbers keep dropping

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced phase one of a four-tier plan to reopen parts of the state starting May 20 if coronavirus numbers continue to drop.

On Thursday, the state had its eighth straight day of declines in virus-related hospitalizations.

If that trend continues, businesses like restaurants, hair salons and small retail stores will be able to reopen with restrictions.

May 20th can’t come soon enough!!!! pic.twitter.com/aJRevdUddK — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) April 30, 2020

Restaurants will be allowed to be takeout or outdoor dining only. Bars and bar areas will not be allowed to open.

He said offices that cannot operate as work from home could reopen as well, but suggested that the number of people inside the building be limited.

Museums and zoos would only be able to open outdoor sections, and outdoor recreation sites, like camping, could reopen.

Lamont said people can make the decision if they’d like to leave their homes; however, he said those over 70 should stay home.

When asked how people could stay safe in small spaces like bathrooms, officials said businesses will have to be responsible and frequently disinfect surfaces. They also said more training for those businesses and employees would have to take place.

However, leaders said warmer weather is coming and that the virus is less likely to thrive in warm, sunny weather.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.